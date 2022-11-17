Newcastle Herald
Convicted killer Justin Fuller sent threatening poem to ex from behind bars

November 17 2022 - 3:30pm
FAMILY FEUD: Guy Hamilton McCulloch was stabbed to death in his car in Beach Street at Belmont South in 2018. His killer Justin Fuller is behind bars until 2024.

JUSTIN Fuller, who used two machetes to stab his half-sister's partner to death at Belmont South in 2018, has admitted to threatening to kill his ex-partner in a poem he sent from behind bars.

