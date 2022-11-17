Convicted killer Justin Fuller sent threatening poem to ex from behind bars

He was jailed for a maximum of nine years, with a non-parole period of six years and three months, but that non-parole period was reduced by seven months after an appeal and he will be eligible for release in August, 2024. The fatal confrontation with Mr McCulloch was the culmination of years of a bitter family feud between Fuller and his half-sister, Kristy Duley. And Fuller's ex-partner was with him and in the car that Mr McCulloch rammed in Beach Street before Fuller left on foot, only to return with two machetes and stab Mr McCulloch to death. Locked up after his arrest, Fuller tried to continue the relationship with his former partner, calling her and sending her flowers and cards from jail.