Crews have been working tirelessly on the fire ground and two main containment lines running from Nelson Bay Road through to the beach, have managed to keep the fire at bay. Going into day three, the direction and ferocity of the wind was key in keeping the blaze under control. A duty officer at the Lower Hunter RFS control centre said the drop in wind on Tuesday afternoon had helped the situation on the fire ground and greatly reduced the amount of smoke coming from the area.