As the second eldest of eight children, it's natural for Knights rookie Dylan Lucas to be looking out for those younger than him.
But maybe it's the mark of the man when he says one of his main goals is wanting to help the host of youngsters undertaking their first NRL preseason.
"We've got a few younger boys in the squad that are training with us at the moment," Lucas told the Newcastle Herald.
"So trying to make them feel comfortable because I know what it's like coming into the NRL squad, it can be quite daunting.
"Just trying to be a little bit of a guide or if I can help them in any way, I guess it will help make their experience a little bit easier."
Lucas, 22, understands what it's like to join a new group for the first time. He moved to Newcastle from home town Albion Park in 2019.
Having played junior representative football with the Illawarra Steelers, he came to the Knights for an opportunity in the under 20s but, like so many other lower-grade players, had a couple of disrupted years during COVID when the NSWRL competitions were cancelled.
"That put a half to things but I played a bit of local league up here with South Newcastle," he said.
"I had a lot of fun back there. You find when you move somewhere for footy, you sort of just hang around the footy boys. So it was good to get out and meet new people."
A rangy outside-back, Lucas has been training with the NRL squad for the past couple of years and was recently elevated to the top-30 roster.
Most people you speak to at the club reckon he would have broken through for a first-grade debut last season had his year not been disrupted by injury.
"An effort-based player and one of the fittest players we've got at the club," Knights assistant coach Blake Green said of Lucas.
"He certainly gets the best out of himself.
"I reckon he's going to put himself in contention for an opportunity to play first grade next year.
"He probably would have had a chance last season, but unlucky he had a knee injury at training that required a clean-out and then he ... tore his pec."
Lucas' season ended when he tore his pectoral playing NSW Cup in June, but he tried to make the most of his "interrupted year".
"It was a tough year for myself personally, but it gave me time to work on other things - the mental side of things and trying to learn off the other boys," he said.
"If you're in rehab you can't have a negative mindset or it starts to rub off on everyone else. You've got to stay positive and help the team out in different ways, I found."
Originally from Bega, Lucas - a Wiradjuri man - played down suggestions he might have debuted last season, but said that was his main goal for 2023.
"I'm over the pec injury. I did a little bit of work with the physios in the off-season so I was right to go on November 1. I've been able to rip in with the boys," he said.
"For me, this preseason it's just about getting as fit as I possibly can. I'll be able to get the reps in now, learning off them older, more experienced boys that are in my position so I can give myself every opportunity to play NRL this year."
The Albion Park Eagles junior can play centre and wing and doesn't have a preferred side of the field.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity the club has given me," he said.
"Obviously I had my injuries and didn't play much footy this year, but they've shown faith in me so I'm very grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to see what next year has in store for me."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
