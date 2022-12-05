Newcastle Herald
Adam Bidner, accused of Cessnock tip murder of Shane Mears, claims he is unfit to stand trial

By Sam Rigney
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
SEARCH: Specialist police at Cessnock Waste Management Centre in July, 2020. Adam Andrew Bidner, accused of murdering Shane Mears by running him over at the tip, faced a fitness hearing in NSW Supreme Court on Monday.

Lawyers for Adam Bidner, accused of hitting a rival scrap metal collector with his car and leaving him for dead at the Cessnock waste management facility in 2020, claim he is unfit to stand trial due to a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a car accident a number of years ago.

