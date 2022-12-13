Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Jets fans to join protest over sale of grand final to Sydney

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A full house was on hand at McDonald Jones Stadium for the 2018 A-League grand final between the Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Jets supporters are expected to join other disgruntled fans around the country and stage a walkout during the A-League fixture at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night in protest of the sale of the grand final to Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.