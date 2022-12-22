JOHN Duenzl's brain has rewired itself.
Three years to the day since a stroke changed the Newcastle dad's perspective, he's grateful for a Christmas without CT scans - one where he is in control of his body.
"Once you realise how close to death you are it's like, 'holy s--t', my life and relationships have all improved since," he said.
"My appreciation for things has improved, the foods I eat and how I live my life - it's all changed.
"I've had to let go of toxic relationships and make new ones, because I don't have time for that s--t anymore."
The day of Mr Duenzl's stroke there weren't any signs of the trauma to come.
On holidays at Halifax near Nelson Bay with his wife and four kids, he decided to go for a refreshing dip in the ocean when suddenly, he lost his sight. Soon after his arms stopped working and he couldn't swim.
Later in hospital, the then 37-year-old was told that he'd had a stroke. The kind most people might never fully recover from.
"People tell me how far I've come and how lucky I am but I don't know any different," he said.
"I'm doing a lot of things as often as I can just to be healthy and adventurous, but not everyone gets to do what I've done after something like that.
"With my brain injury, a 40mm portion of my left hemisphere is gone - people with that injury shouldn't be walking, but my brain has rewritten itself.
"It could have been a lot worse, so I'm really thankful, but this is all I know too."
He had a long road to recovery ahead, and over time things started to gradually get better.
"I just wasn't coordinated, my vision hadn't returned fully and I couldn't touch things properly or reach for my toes, I wasn't balanced on my feet and was pretty uncoordinated," he said.
"I did have to retrain myself. Eventually I could push myself up and down the driveway on a skateboard bit by bit, later I could stand and a couple of months on I could turn the skateboard without falling off and ride a bike.
"The after effects were very emotionally traumatic for me, realising what had happened and what it might mean.
"It's so cliche, but now I take full ownership of everything I do, I started my own business and I'm trying to be present in every moment with my family and kids, it's about fulfilling and enriching my life."
He said while he doesn't expect everyone to know what to do in a situation like his, being aware of stroke symptoms, like changes to a person's face, arms, speech and reacting in time (FAST), can make a huge difference.
Charities like the Stroke Foundation help people like Mr Duenzl with vital stroke support and research.
With 80 per cent of strokes being preventable, the Stroke Foundation aims to build community awareness and help foster innovative treatments to help survivors live their best possible lives after a stroke. For information visit strokefoundation.org.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
