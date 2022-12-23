Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Charlestown childcare centre development: Dickinson street residents take a stand against proposal which they argue will have a huge impact on their lifestyle

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 23 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dickinson Street residents Mario Velasco, Marcela Sutcliffe, Pauline Roworth, Gwen Mangan, Helen Cowan and David Cowan. Picture by Peter Lorimer

MARCELA Sutcliffe suffers from a debilitating sensory disorder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.