MARCELA Sutcliffe suffers from a debilitating sensory disorder.
It's the reason why she moved to Dickinson Street in the quiet suburb of Charlestown four months ago.
Now, a three-storey childcare centre development threatens to disturb the peace she and her elderly neighbours have come to love about the street.
"I'm younger but I have a disability and issues, I came here because I spend a lot of time in bed and noise really affects me," she said.
"The thought of having to do it all over again in my condition is awful.
"It's heart-breaking."
The development, proposed by Hopedell Investments Pty Ltd, would accommodate 122 children from infants to five year olds across two levels, with basement parking.
Neighbours have raised concerns about noise, overshadowing and parking problems if Lake Macquarie City Council gives the project the green light.
The centre itself would include seven indoor play rooms across two levels along with sleeping rooms, administration areas, a kitchen, laundry and amenities.
It would have two outdoor play areas across both levels and proposes to open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, employing 22 educators.
Given the number of children, and the outdoor play areas on higher floors, Ms Sutcliffe is concerned about the effect it will have on neighbouring homes like hers.
"I'm speaking on behalf of the people who live here, they are very old, they have problems and issues and with this childcare centre, I don't know what's going to happen to all of these people, it makes me really upset," she said.
"I went around knocking on doors because they have done this quietly, they haven't consulted us.
"I'm not sure what will happen, but I can't let them do this without a little fight or saying it's not fair."
According to the proposal, the basement car parking "will satisfactorily service the traffic and parking needs of the proposal without significantly impacting upon existing road networks".
A social impact statement submitted with the proposal said the childcare centre is designed to reduce visual impact, privacy and noise and "provide a high standard of residential amenity to neighbouring properties, noting that the building is designed to be used as a buffer/barrier" from the outdoor play area.
The proponent also argues the development will have a positive impact on the availability of childcare and will provide more employment opportunities.
Lake Macquarie City Council will determine the application.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
