Dakar Rally, 2023: Red Bull rider Toby Price bides time in desert storm in Saudi Arabia

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 4 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
Toby Price took a cautious approach in treacherous conditions to finish sixth in the third stage of the Dakar Rally. Picture by Marcelo Maragni, Red Bull Content Pool

TOBY Price played second fiddle to fellow Australian Daniel Sanders in the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudia Arabia and slipped to sixth but insisted there was plenty of time to play catch-up.

