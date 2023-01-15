Information about the upcoming referendum on the Voice to Parliament will be a feature of a Day of Mourning ceremony in Newcastle this Australia Day.
The Day of Mourning, organised by local group Justice Aunties, is in its fourth year and is expected to attract thousands to Foreshore Park at the Custom's House fountain on January 26.
Justice Aunties founder Tracey Hanshaw said she did not believe the date of Australia Day needed to be changed, but what should change is the narrative and focus of the day.
"For 235 years, we've considered January 26 as the national day that this country was invaded, and for a long, long time, Indigenous people - and I can only speak for myself and what others have told me - have felt that Australia Day is a celebration of all that's great about this country," the Awabakal elder said. "However, nobody's celebrating the Indigenous population.
"I had discussions with some of the younger crowd, and I just said 'I'm done with the angry black thing. The country was invaded, it was 200 years ago, we can't change it'.
"What we've got to do now is look at the mental health of our people on January 26 and make it safe for them to come out of their homes. It's a sorry day for us because we reflect on the loss of the life of our people over the last 234 years.
"We should be coming together in the community, Indigenous and non-Indigenous to start healing on this day."
A march will follow along Wharf Road. The march will end at Nobbys Beach, where Beach 5s Australia's Newcastle festival will take place on January 26, 28 and 29.
Beach 5s is a five-a-side hybrid rugby league and union game played on beaches in Australia and New Zealand.
Former Newcastle rugby league stars Kurt Gidley and Sione Finefeuiaki will lead a legends game, with former football greats set to duel on the sand in support of the Mark Hughes Foundation and Sione's Foundation.
The tournament will also feature a local Indigenous team. Director of Beach 5s Australia Peter Hickey said it was important the event was inclusive for all given the sensitivities around the day.
"We want to bring the Newcastle community together in a holistic way," he said. "There will be a traditional smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country."
There is a variety of community events around Lake Macquarie on January 26, as well as the council's citizenship ceremony at Rathmines Theatre.
There will be plenty to do in Rathmines Park, with a croquet demonstration and an open day at Lake Macquarie Classic Boat Association Boatshed. Speers Point Park will host a classic and vintage vehicle display, Hunter Volleyball is holding a social beach gala day at Caves Beach and Valentine Lions Club is putting on a free event in Allambee Park.
Lake Mac Festival will follow on January 28 and 29 at Croudace Bay Thomas H Halton Reserve and Toronto Foreshore with a variety of local community groups cooking up a storm, family friendly entertainment, activities, face painting and fireworks.
In Port Stephens, 83 new Australians will take the pledge in front of friends and family at citizenship and awards ceremonies at Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay.
Free community events will be held at Karuah RSL, Fly Point Nelson Bay, Riverside Park at Raymond Terrace and Henderson Park Lemon Tree Passage in Tilligerry. Free pool parties will also take place at Lakeside Leisure Centre and Tilligerry Aquatic Centre.
Maitland and Cessnock will both hold citizenship and award ceremonies, while also opening their public pools for free for the day.
Maitland's citizenship ceremony and awards will be at East Maitland Bowling Club. Later that day, there will be a regatta at RH Taylor Reserve in Lorn.
Patrons are invited to take to the Hunter River in single or double inflatable rafts, and paddle from the reserve to Lorn Beach. Tickets from $15.
Plus, there will be free activities and entertainment at RH Taylor Reserve and free entry to Maitland Aquatic Centre for the day.
Cessnock's Australia Day ceremony at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock includes the city's biggest citizenship ceremony of the year and the presentation of awards.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
