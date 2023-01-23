Can the Newcastle Jets retain influential midfielder Angus Thurgate?

JETS coach Arthur Papas admits the club's hopes of re-signing Angus Thurgate might depend on whether the midfield playmaker wants to explore the option of plying his trade overseas.
Thurgate, the 22-year-old who was last season named the A-League's young player of the year, is off contract at the end of this campaign and appears certain to attract interest from rival clubs.
After 103 games for Newcastle, he is one of the most experienced players of his age in the competition and underlined his growing value by scoring with a clinical header in Sunday's 1-all draw with Western Sydney.
Asked how important it was for the Jets to retain Thurgate, Papas replied: "I think it's important ... that's pretty much a conversation that comes up every week, around contracted players.
"But all we can focus on is the players that we have.
"At the moment, he's just got to play well and that will decide his future, because for me, he's got the ability to play outside this country."
Papas said he thought Thurgate was "exceptional" against Wanderers, despite conceding a penalty that allowed the visitors to equalise.
"Freeing him up to get into the box more, he scored a great goal," Papas said.
"His work ethic is unquestionable, his quality is so high.
"He'll deal with that [penalty] and he'll overcome that setback. It didn't deter him from having an impact in the game after, as well. In the end, that's part of the game."
Papas is hopeful co-captain Brandon O'Neill lines up alongside Thurgate in Friday night's crucial clash with Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium. O'Neill has missed three games with a knee injury, but Papas said he was "close" to returning.
The Jets believe the state of Newcastle's pitch contributed to O'Neill's injury, and it was again substandard at the southern end of the ground on Sunday, after two Elton John concerts.
"I think it affected both teams," Papas said. "It affected them in the first half and us in the second half. It's unfortunate, isn't it?"
IN THE NEWS:
