Newcastle Jets star Angus Thurgate staying focused as clubs come knocking

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 24 2023 - 6:30pm
Angus Thurgate

Jets midfield star Angus Thurgate says it's an exciting time coming off contract and he has already attracted interest from other clubs, but he is leaving a decision on his future until the end of the A-League season.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

