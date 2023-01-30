Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle baseballer Rixon Wingrove set for ABL championship series with Adelaide Giants

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle baseballer Rixon Wingrove. Picture by Simone De Peak

NEWCASTLE'S Rixon Wingrove will play for an Australian Baseball League title after helping the Adelaide Giants reach this season's championship series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.