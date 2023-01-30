NEWCASTLE'S Rixon Wingrove will play for an Australian Baseball League title after helping the Adelaide Giants reach this season's championship series.
The Giants are scheduled to meet Perth Heat in a three-game contest for the Claxton Shield after accounting for Auckland Tuatara in play-offs at Adelaide's Dicolour Stadium over the weekend.
Adelaide edged out Auckland 2-1 in the semi-final series, winning the third and deciding match 4-2 at home on Sunday afternoon.
The Giants lost the second encounter 2-0, which was postponed to Sunday morning following rain on Saturday. Three runs at the bottom of the eighth inning saw Adelaide complete a 5-3 comeback on Friday.
Adelaide now travel to Perth this Friday before hosting on Saturday and, if required, Sunday.
Wingrove, a 22-year-old who joined the Giants in 2019, mainly found himself at first base this campaign. He's also had three cameos as designated hitter.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
