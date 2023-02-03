Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

PEP-11 head David Breeze says project can help 'gas crisis' as Morrison's rejection of the project is set to be overturned

By Ian Kirkwood and Matthew Kelly
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PEP-11 back on track after Canberra agrees to Federal Court orders

THE controversial PEP-11 project may yet see the light of day after confirmation the new Labor federal government has agreed to settle a Federal Court case with the holders of the offshore coastal lease, paving the way for it to be reconsidered by the licensing tribunal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.