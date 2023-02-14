Newcastle Herald
NSW Coalition says it will introduce legislation to ban offshore gas exploration and production, including PEP-11

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 9:30am
Federal Government won't match NSW Coalition pledge to ban offshore gas

The Federal Government has ruled out permanently banning projects such as PEP-11 in Commonwealth-controlled waters despite calls to match a NSW Coalition pledge to introduce an equivalent ban in state-controlled waters.

Local News

