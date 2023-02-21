Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Business backs calls for investment in generation, long-duration storage and transmission

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AEMO has called for urgent investment in generation, long-duration storage and transmission to achieve energy certainty.

The Hunter's peak industry body has supported the Australian Energy Market Operator's call for urgent investment in generation, long-duration storage and transmission to achieve energy certainty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.