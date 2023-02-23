The federal government is seeking board members to guide the development of the nation's high speed rail network.
It has announced a merit-based process to select the board members, including a chair, to ensure the High Speed Rail Authority Board is comprised of people who have the appropriate skills, qualifications, knowledge and experience to best bring high speed rail to reality.
The authority will be an independent body tasked with advising on, planning, developing and overseeing the construction and operation of a transformational network along Australia's eastern seaboard.
Experts from the rail and infrastructure sectors, as well as planning and financing, are encouraged to apply.
"This is a fantastic next step in progressing high speed rail from Sydney to Newcastle," Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said.
"Given the local depth of skills, knowledge and experience in the rail and infrastructure sectors, I encourage Novocastrians to put their name forward for this unique opportunity."
A high-speed rail network will allow passengers to travel between major cities and regional cities at speeds exceeding 250 kilometres per hour.
The merit-based process will identify suitable candidates for appointment by Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King.
"The High Speed Rail Network will not only revolutionise travel along the east coast, but has the potential to touch the lives of all Australians as the project advances," Ms King said.
"The roles we are recruiting for will play a pivotal role in the future of high-speed rail in Australia.
"I am confident we will assemble a Board that can deliver on the Government's vision for this transformational project. I look forward to working with the successful candidates."
Applications should be emailed to hsra@infrastructure.gov.au by 11:59pm on Sunday 12 March 2023.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
