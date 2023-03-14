Charlestown Azzurri lose leader for Maitland clash

Charlestown will be without skipper Nigel Boogaard, while Rene Ferguson is in doubt for their heavyweight clash against Maitland on Saturday.
Azzurri are atop the table after two wins but face a Magpies side who routed New Lambton 9-1 last week to start their premiership defence. Their opener against Jaffas was abandoned.
Azzurri have overcome obstacles to beat New Lambton 1-0 and Valentine 3-0. Boogaard was at a wedding during the New Lambton game, where Azzurri had three players sent off, and he will miss the match at Maitland for the same reason.
Ferguson, who scored in the win over New Lambton, has a shoulder injury.
On the plus side, Luke Callen and Harry Frendo are back from suspension and Callum Bower also returns.
** Lake Macquarie coach Steve Piggott was happy with an improved display despite a late goal conceded in a 2-1 loss to Olympic on Saturday.
Last year's wooden spooners started their time under Piggott with a 5-2 loss to Cooks Hill but they looked like taking points off 2022 finalists Olympic until an 88th-minute winner.
"It was an improved performance, our analytics show that," Piggott said.
"We had more passes constructed and the heat map shows where we had the ball, and it's better than the week before and that's all you can do - improve each week and try and get your players in the rights spots and frame of mind, and that's happening."
A more exciting development for the club is the securing of a $2 million grant for a new grandstand and changerooms, as well as $500,000 for a raised and relaid pitch with drainage.
