Newcastle legend Andrew Johns has flagged a positional change for Kalyn Ponga when the Knights captain returns to the field from his latest concussion.
Ponga's immediate future remains in doubt after he suffered an ugly concussion in Sunday's win over Wests Tigers, when the five-eighth received a blow to head making a tackle.
Ponga has worn the No.1 jersey for the bulk of his career and Johns, who is a a coaching consultant at the Knights, said this could be needed to prolong the superstar's career.
"When Kalyn Ponga returns to the field, the Knights need to have a solid plan about what his future looks like and how they can protect him on the field," Johns wrote in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald.
"Newcastle have to do some thinking about where best to play him.
"Whether that's staying in the front line defending, or dropping back to fullback when his team doesn't have the ball, it's got to be a clear plan which everyone is behind.
"He's such a special talent and we need to protect his health so players like him can stay in the game as long as possible."
Despite Johns' suggestion, Knights coach Adam O'Brien said it was too early to make a call on when Ponga would return, or which position he would play when he did.
"We're nowhere near that point yet," he said
"I can completely understand where people are coming from.
"Ultimately, everyone wants Kalyn in the game and everyone wants to take care of this guy. He's got a lot of life to lead yet. That's first and foremost.
"But there's a number of conversations that'll need to be had.
"We've had some contact with both him and his family. They're in good spirits.
"It's not a good look what you've seen there on the weekend. But there's a number of things to be talked about.
"(His recovery is) in the hands of some pretty smart people now. We'll be governed by that."
On Thursday, Ponga took to Instagram to publicly address his concussion for the first time and appeared reconciled to the fact his immediate future now lay out of his hands.
"Appreciate all the love and support over the past couple of days," he wrote.
"Whatever will be, will be. Appreciate you guys though, thank you fam x."
Ponga, who will miss Friday night's match against the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium, appeared in good spirits at training this week as he completed some run-throughs.
"He was quite emotional after the courageous win against the Tigers when he suffered his latest concussion. I really feel for him," Johns wrote.
"The good news is that he's bounced back really well in the days since, but he's likely to have a period on the sidelines."
Nine members of Newcastle's top-grade squad have been ruled out of the clash through injuries, concussion or suspension, prompting Knights officials to obtain NRL dispensation to rush in a handful of little-known rookies.
Despite this, Johns is confident the Knights can inflict the Dolphins with their first defeat in the NRL after a "phenomenal" win against the Tigers last Sunday.
"I've been trying to think of a tougher and more courageous win from the Knights in their history and I'm struggling to come up with one," Johns wrote.
"I know the opposition didn't play well, but to do that with your best player going off after about a minute and your hooker going off and then having a man in the sin-bin and another sent off, it was phenomenal. Hopefully, it can set up their season.
"But it's a big test against the Dolphins this week with so many players out. If they show the same fight as last week, they'll be OK."
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
