Jarryd Hayne could be locked up on Friday ahead of sentencing for Hunter rape

PROSECUTORS will on Friday again apply to have Jarryd Hayne detained ahead of his sentencing for raping a woman in the Hunter on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.
The NSW Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the DPP would again be making a detention application against Hayne after Judge Graham Turnbull knocked back a similar application when Hayne was found guilty last week.
Hayne, 35, was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent after a two-week trial in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court, a jury accepting the victim's evidence that she had not consented to sexual acts performed by Hayne.
Two days after the guilty verdicts, the DPP applied for a detention application to have Hayne refused bail until his sentencing on May 8.
Despite changes to the bail laws after conviction that meant offenders had to provide "exceptional" or "special circumstances" to avoid being immediately taken behind bars, and a concession that Hayne would spend more time in jail, Judge Graham Turnbull, SC, continued Hayne's bail.
Hayne's barrister Margaret Cunneen, SC, had convinced him that Hayne was too famous and his crime had attracted too much attention for him to spend a month with other criminals awaiting their fate before being classified to a jail where he could be adequately protected.
The application on Friday will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court as prosecutors effectively seek to reverse the decision made in the District Court.
The woman he assaulted in her Hunter bedroom cannot be identified.
A taxi waited outside as he played the woman songs on a laptop and watched the end of the grand final with her mother before performing non-consensual oral and digital sex on the woman for about 30 seconds.
They then cleaned blood off themselves and Hayne continued on his journey to Sydney.
The trial beginning in March was Hayne's third on charges laid in November 2018.
The jury in the first trial was discharged after being unable to reach a verdict.
The second jury found Hayne guilty, but his conviction was overturned in the Court of Criminal Appeal after Hayne had spent nine months in jail.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
