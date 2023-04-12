Newcastle Herald
Jarryd Hayne could be locked up on Friday ahead of sentencing for Hunter rape

By Sam Rigney
Updated April 12 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne is set to return to court for another detention application. Picture by Dan Himbrechts
PROSECUTORS will on Friday again apply to have Jarryd Hayne detained ahead of his sentencing for raping a woman in the Hunter on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

