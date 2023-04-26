Newcastle Herald
Eraring Power Station workers and unions call for the establishment of a National Transition Authority

By Matthew Kelly
April 27 2023
"A basic issue of justice": push to establish Transition Authority
Power station workers and community and union representatives will gather at Eraring Power Station on Thursday to urge the Federal Government to establish a National Energy Transition Authority in the May budget.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

