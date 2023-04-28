Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Pharmacy 60-day medication changes: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie pharmacists fear prescription changes will force them into bankruptcy

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My Village Pharmacy Whitebridge co-owner Chelsea Felkai is dismayed about changes to prescription medication. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
My Village Pharmacy Whitebridge co-owner Chelsea Felkai is dismayed about changes to prescription medication. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

PHARMACIST Chelsea Felkai is at risk of losing her home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.