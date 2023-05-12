Newcastle Olympic and Lambton Jaffas have added a young attacking option to their arsenals as they prepare to meet in round 11 of the NPL men's competition on Saturday (3pm) at Darling Street Oval.
Olympic have gained Archie Finn from Edgeworth, while Jaffas have signed Sakeel Brown from Valentine.
Both are able to move outside of the window for changes to the points system rosters, which comes after round 12, because they are under 20s players.
The recruits arrive in time for Saturday's repeat of last year's minor semi-final, which Jaffas won on their way to the championship.
This year Jaffas are fourth on 20 points after a 1-1 draw with Cooks Hill last week, while Olympic rose to fifth on 16 points in round 10 with a 3-2 victory over Maitland.
Olympic coach Joel Griffiths was excited to gain Finn but said he wasn't sure what part he would play on Saturday after only one week of training at Darling Street.
"I said to him, just come and do some training sessions, it's got to be a two-way street," Griffiths said.
"I'm not going to sign someone until you know what you are getting into. But he's come in and I feel like he's got a good feel for it.
"He's a young kid who wants to get better. He's got an opportunity with a new team, new surroundings and to just enjoy his football.
"There's no guarantees, just like everyone else in the team, but he could give us something different."
Finn faces stiff opposition for a spot up front after Jared Muller's first-half hat-trick last week and consistent goals from Lachlan Griffiths.
"Those guys are playing really well but I think they can do better, so it's encouraging signs," Griffiths said.
"Now we've got to back it up against a team we haven't had great success against. They beat us in the semis last year and in pre-season this year, so it's a big task."
Dylan Burston is out suspended for Olympic, while Riley Parker and Will Southcombe are injured.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said Brown, who was replacing Josh Benson (Broadmeadow) in his squad, would likely come off the bench on Saturday. Pat Bond and Riley McNaughton were out suspended.
Also on Saturday, New Lambton host Lake Macquarie (2.30pm), Adamstown travel to Maitland (3.30pm) and Valentine welcome Magic (5pm). On Sunday (2.30pm), Charlestown host Edgeworth and Cooks Hill are away to Weston.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
