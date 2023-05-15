'Female-friendly' changerooms will be installed at Newcastle Olympic's home ground as part of a new grandstand at Darling Street Oval.
The $3 million project in Hamilton South begins with demolition of the grandstand this week to make way for new seating for more than 300.
The upgrade also includes female-friendly changerooms, a refurbishment of existing amenities and a new car park.
Amenities for people with a disability will be included on both levels of the building, which will be connected by a lift. The top floor will also have a community space and designated accessibility area for spectating.
The project is being funded by Newcastle Olympic Football Club, City of Newcastle and the state and federal governments.
Newcastle Olympic FC is approaching its 50th anniversary in 2026 and has close to 500 players. Club president George Sofianos said there had been a dramatic increase in usage of the ground in recent years.
"Newcastle Olympic has long been one of the powerhouse clubs in Northern NSW, but with the introduction of a comprehensive Women's Football program in 2020, our club has been elevated further," Mr Sofianos said.
"This new facility, and the upgrades to existing amenities, means that Darling Street Oval will be one of the few football facilities in the area with four changerooms and match official rooms, all of which are female friendly.
"In addition, it will be a more accessible facility, providing a more inclusive and enhanced football experience for all players, staff and spectators."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the upgrade will address an ever-growing demand for the "world game" and allow Newcastle to attract even more sporting events.
"This project will deliver female-friendly changerooms to better cater for the growing participation of girls and women in football at both a local and national level," she said.
"It will also ensure the spectator facilities meet the needs of all community members, with accessible parking spaces, new shared footpaths and amenities that will enhance the comfort and experience for people with a disability visiting Hamilton South's Darling Street Oval."
Councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said council had worked with Newcastle Olympic to bring their long-held ambitions to life with a design that complies with NPL standards and caters for schools, juniors, social, premier women and men's football.
It comes as work continues on building designated female change rooms at Wickham's Passmore Oval.
