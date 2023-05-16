Tomago-based clean energy company MGA Thermal and AGL are investigating how the company's flexible energy storage technology can be applied to the 200 megawatt Torrens Island B power station in South Australia.
The $1 million feasibility study is investigating options to use grid electricity to charge the thermal energy storage and discharge through one of the power station's existing 200 megawatt steam turbines, which ordinarily runs on gas, when electricity is required on the grid.
Findings from the study are expected to be replicable and scalable with other thermal generators across the National Energy Market, with technology providers being able to benefit from the information.
MGA Thermal features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
The University of Newcastle spin-off company was founded with three employees in 2019 and today employs 25. That number is expected to grow to 50 by the end of this year and 80 by the end of 2024.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
