THE circumstances surrounding the deaths of four men as a result of suspected gay hate crimes will be re-visited at a hearing starting today.
Among them, Newcastle man Richard Slater, who was 69-years-old when he died on December 22, 1980, at Newcastle Hospital, as a result of head injuries.
He had been attacked in a toilet block three days earlier in a park in Newcastle.
Mr Slater was not gay, but may have been suspected of being gay, because he happened to use amenities at a location known as a gay beat.
As such his unsolved murder is on a long list of unsolved crimes being revisited by the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes.
Mr Slater's case is scheduled for discussion on day two of the inquiry's sixth hearing.
Counsel assisting the inquiry is expected to tender a large volume of material relevant to Mr Slater's case and three other cases, all of which have previously been investigated by police and then reviewed as part of Strike Force Parrabell, and make detailed submissions, including recommendations as to the findings the Commissioner should make about the manner and cause of death.
The unsolved murder of 35-year-old William 'Bill' Rooney will also be examined. Mr Rooney was found dead in Wollongong's central business district in February, 1986.
Former NSW Police Force Detective, Duncan McNab told the committee that, at the time, the investigating officer suspected foul play but was told by his superiors that it was an accidental death. They concluded that Bill had died from a drunken fall. The officer was told not to pursue the case.
Within weeks, there was a spate of attacks on young men, who were violently assaulted and sexually abused, often at night in similar areas. A man was jailed, and reoffended upon release, and was jailed once more.
Mr McNab said some police believed the same man may have murdered Mr Rooney.
IN THE NEWS
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
