Young Broadmeadow Magic squad facing test of depth

Magic will look to blood more young talent after the loss of Will Ingram to a broken wrist and striker Jarred Baker to a potential season-ending knee injury.
Broadmeadow back up from a 2-2 draw with Weston on Sunday to take on New Lambton in an NPL catch-up match on Wednesday night at Magic Park (8pm).
John Bennis' side came back from 2-0 down early in the second half to share the points with the Bears but the effort came at a cost.
Baker came off early with his injury and Ingram finished the game with his but is now facing at least four weeks on the sidelines. James Cresnar is also out of the New Lambton match after a late send off for two bookings.
Bennis said Baker was having scans on Wednesday to determine if he had sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury.
"It could be an ACL," Bennis said. "He saw the specialist on Monday and they aren't 100 per cent sure. It could be season-ending or it could be only a couple of weeks."
Senior midfielder Keanu Moore is also still out for Magic with a recurring foot problem, while Sam Donnellan is not back from the US until the weekend.
Bennis said he had envisaged no moves in this week's window for roster changes but he may reassess his list because of the injuries.
"There's 11 out from last year's squad, so we are blooding a few players and there's probably a couple more we will have to bring in from the reserves group," Bennis said. "But we'll try to manage what we've got."
Magic, who are seventh, finished second last year but have been inconsistent this season. However, a win on Wednesday will lift them into the top five on 21 points.
"We're close but that doesn't win you premierships," Bennis said of Magic's form.
"But there's been some good performances and when you are dealing with youth, that's part of the learnings. Performances getting more consistent with more games under their belt, and managing things better.
"We've got 18-year-old kids running around, and they are doing well, but game management is something we need to get better at."
Tenth-placed New Lambton pushed leaders Charlestown all the way in a 2-1 loss on Sunday. The NPL rookies led until a late double from Nigel Boogaard.
"It's just a shame we couldn't get anything out of it," coach Tom Davies said.
"We were thereabouts for 80 minutes but after two goals in a few minutes, it was hard to get back, even though we pushed pretty hard.
"But overall I was super happy with the effort. It was one of our best performances of the year. We just missed the quality to get over the line and get something out it, which I think we deserved."
Davies said right-back Fletcher Davis was in doubt for the Magic game.
New Lambton back up on Saturday against a red-hot Maitland side.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.