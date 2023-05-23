Newcastle Herald
Young Broadmeadow Magic squad facing test of depth

By Craig Kerry
May 24 2023 - 9:00am
Broadmeadow Magic striker Jarred Baker's season could be over because of a knee injury from Sunday's 2-2 draw with Weston. Picture by Marina Neil
Magic will look to blood more young talent after the loss of Will Ingram to a broken wrist and striker Jarred Baker to a potential season-ending knee injury.

