Newcastle Olympic switch focus to Phoenix after frustrating draw

Newcastle OIympic coach Joel Griffiths has moved on quickly from a tense 1-1 draw with Edgeworth to focus on the positives and an NPL catch-up game on Wednesday night against Valentine.
The Eagles scored an 83rd minute penalty to equalise on Saturday, after Jacob Pepper was fouled. However, the call came after cries for handball in the lead-up were denied. Griffiths was questioning officials about the decision after full-time when a spirited exchange started with Eagles goalscorer Sascha Montefiore.
The coach was frustrated with the draw but "very happy with how my young players are adjusting to first grade". Olympic are fourth on 20 points with the game in hand at Hunter Sports Centre (8pm) on Wednesday.
"I'm not happy that we drew, and there's things you can't control, but I was just happy that we went off the pitch feeling like it was a loss," Griffiths said.
"For me, that shows where we are as a group, because Edgeworth have come on as a form team so it's definitely a good sign."
As for the penalty, he said: "He did pull his shirt so I think the referee got it right for the penalty, but the lead-up to it, it could have gone either way with the handball. But it is what it is and you can't dwell on it. And I do think the referee had a really good game."
Valentine (14 points) are backing up from a 3-2 loss to Adamstown. Player-coach Adam Hughes said the defeat made the Olympic game a "must-win" to keep them in touch with the top five.
"It was frustrating on the weekend," Hughes said.
"We should have put the ball in the back of the net a few more times, and it's come back to hit us hard.
"It just puts it in perspective now that each game, like Olympic tomorrow night and Charlestown on the weekend, they are must-win now for us."
He said Phoenix had no injury concerns, while Cooper Verstegen would be back after missing the loss to Rosebud.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.