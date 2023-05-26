DESPITE more than two decades in the rink, Patrick Ward has "no intention of stopping" anytime soon.
Fresh from notching up an Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) milestone, the Newcastle Northstars defenceman and joint vice-captain remains committed to going "one better this year" in pursuit of the Goodall Cup.
Scottish-born Ward, a 39-year-old with four children and another on the way, will add to his 200 appearances when the Northstars host conference leaders Brisbane Lightning for a double header at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium this weekend.
And while a double century bears significance, according to Ward's hockey profile on Elite Prospects he already had 474 games under his belt back in the United Kingdom between 1999 and 2011.
"I didn't even realise it was my 200th to be honest, the season is quite short here compared to back home. I've got no intention of stopping, as long as I'm doing something good on the ice I'll keep playing," Ward said.
Having started his career for hometown Fife Flyers and later spending six campaigns with Slough Jets, the former Great Britain under-18 and under-20 skipper went backpacking in Australia and "never left".
He joined the Sydney Ice Dogs in 2013 (52 games), claiming a national title in his first season, before shifting to the Sydney Bears in 2015 (76) and Northstars in 2018 (72).
Ward describes himself as a "no frills" player who "enjoys helping the younger generation".
He commutes to and from Newcastle with fellow Central Coast-based players Daniel Berno and Shane Southwood.
The Northstars, who have a 4-3 record so far in 2023, still have captain Liam Manwarring and Wehebe Darge in the casualty ward.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
