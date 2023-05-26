Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Northstars defenceman Patrick Ward has 'no intention of stopping' after reaching double century in Australian Ice Hockey League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northstars defenceman Patrick Ward has notched up 200 appearances in the Australian Ice Hockey League. He'll add to that tally in this weekend's double header with visiting Brisbane. Picture by Jess Fuller
Northstars defenceman Patrick Ward has notched up 200 appearances in the Australian Ice Hockey League. He'll add to that tally in this weekend's double header with visiting Brisbane. Picture by Jess Fuller

DESPITE more than two decades in the rink, Patrick Ward has "no intention of stopping" anytime soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.