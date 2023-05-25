Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle diver Sam Fricker combines with Shixin Li for gold medal at Australian Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle diver Sam Fricker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle diver Sam Fricker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE diver Sam Fricker and national teammate Shixin Li combined to claim a title at the Australian Championships in Perth on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.