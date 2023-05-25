NEWCASTLE diver Sam Fricker and national teammate Shixin Li combined to claim a title at the Australian Championships in Perth on Thursday.
Fricker and Li proved far too strong in the men's synchronised 3-metre springboard final, easily accounting for their sole opponents Luis Fazzalari and Benjamin Wilson.
Starting with a 61-point advantage from the preliminary rounds, Fricker and Li gradually increased their lead during dives one and two before streaking ahead with four straight 70-plus scores.
Fricker and Li (763.89) finished with a competition-high 79.56, leaving them 150 points ahead of Fazzalari and Wilson (613.68).
They have now put themselves in the box seat to represent Australia in the same event at the World Championships in Japan in July.
The men's 10m platform starts on Saturday and finishes on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
