South Cardiff Community Football Club put the spotlight on some of their youngest members at Ulinga Oval on Monday afternoon as they celebrated Female Football Week.
The under-seven girls session, supported by the club's female youth players, is one of just a number of activities and initiatives being held throughout Northern NSW this week.
From mini World Cups to appreciation posts on social media for players, coaches, officials and administrators, the aim of all is celebrating females in the game and ensuring positive experiences to keep them involved.
Female football coordinator Dan Wong has watched participation numbers grow and confidence blossom since arriving at South Cardiff Community Football Club roughly four years ago.
As someone who has two daughters in the game, Wong is passionate about increasing the opportunities for girls in football.
"For me, it's just promoting the inclusion of females into the game in any way, shape or form," Wong said.
"Giving more opportunities than just being thrown into a mixed team. I've found not every girl is comfortable in that situation. Not to say that they're not good enough, but they don't always get to be themselves.
"So we've been pushing girls' teams along and everybody in those teams are equal and everyone can have the opportunity to be involved and reach their full potential.
"It doesn't matter how good you are, it's about having a go."
The club had three girls teams - one at miniroos level and two in youth - and a lot of mixed teams when Wong joined the club. Now they have 11 in the female space.
They range from under sixes to all age women.
General manager of NSW Football Legacy Annelise Rosnell, who was on hand at Ulinga Oval on Monday afternoon, said there had never been more excitement around the game for females with Australia co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup in less than two months' time.
"It's a really important time for clubs to activate within their communities to celebrate the women and girls that exist as part of our football family," Rosnell said.
"We know that celebrating and telling the stories of women and girls in our community is so important and you can't be what you can't see.
"So, by bringing women and girls to the forefront and showcasing people that exist within our community and celebrating them, that's a really important piece for everybody looking at football at the moment."
NNSW Football will announce their Female Football Week awards at a networking event at Speers Point on Saturday night.
Matildas equipment manager Holly-Lace Ayton will be this year's guest speaker and tickets can still be secured through www.northernnswfootball.com.au.
The networking event coincides with the NPLW Northern NSW match of the round between Newcastle Olympic and New Lambton at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
