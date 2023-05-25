JACK Johns was only a toddler when dad Matthew was still running around in a Newcastle Knights jersey.
His brother Cooper had only just been born.
But the siblings, through both their dad and uncle Andrew - two of Newcastle's greatest rugby league players - will always have intrinsic links to the Knights and McDonald Jones Stadium.
So it will be a special occasion for the family, and club, if the brothers face off at the Broadmeadow venue for the first time when the Knights host Manly on Sunday.
Jack is named to play back-row for Newcastle, Cooper at halfback for Manly.
"It will be pretty cool ... This is my first game starting, actually, at McDonald Jones," Jack said on Thursday, recalled to Newcastle's NRL side to replace NSW forward Tyson Frizell.
"It will be pretty cool for the both of us. I can't wait."
The brothers, who have forged careers and identities in the sport in their own right, playing at multiple clubs, clashed for the first time in the NRL in round five.
The match finished a 32-all draw after golden-point extra time, leaving neither able to claim bragging rights - something Jack is hoping to walk away with on Sunday.
Newcastle and Manly's last meeting went 90 minutes in Mudgee, but the brothers had limited exchanges.
"We had a couple of tackles here and there [but] not too much to be honest," Jack said.
"He's out there in the halves protected."
Cooper, 23, who has made seven of his 18 NRL appearances this season, is returning from an ankle injury and there is a question mark over whether he will start at halfback.
Manly signed former Parramatta playmaker Jake Arthur this week, who has been named as a reserve.
Jack, playing his first game since Newcastle's round-seven loss to Penrith, and making his 16th NRL appearance, is hopeful he and Cooper will play against each other.
"We've had the first game ... and we weren't sure if we'd get to do it again," he said.
"Hopefully again this week. I can't wait, it would be good to play here at McDonald Jones against him."
Johns, 25, was 18th man on the weekend when Newcastle lost to Cronulla 26-6.
He didn't play NSW Cup because the NRL game was in Coffs Harbour, but he has played two reserve-grade games since his most recent first-grade appearance.
"I went back to Cup and ended up playing on the edge," he said. "I've only really played grade this year in the middle, so it was good to get some reps ... in reserve grade to prepare me for this period, because there was a bit of speculation Tyson was going to [play] Origin.
"He is one of our leaders, so I'll be putting my best foot forward this week to try and make up for his loss."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
