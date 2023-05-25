Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Wests continue to bolster Newcastle Rugby League squad with Liam Wiscombe becoming third mid-season signing

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Wiscombe playing for Wests in 2021. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Liam Wiscombe playing for Wests in 2021. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

LIAM Wiscombe is poised to become the third mid-season signing at Wests in as many weeks, training with the Rosellas on Tuesday and now awaiting an official clearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.