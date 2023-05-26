Newcastle Herald
Stockton cabins moved in February 2020 storm to be sold to fund erosion work

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 26 2023 - 7:00pm
The cabins are being stored on Crown Land east of Stockton pool. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The cabins are being stored on Crown Land east of Stockton pool. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

City of Newcastle will sell 16 Stockton Beach Holiday Park cabins that were relocated due to a dangerous storm in 2020 and use the money to fund erosion works.

