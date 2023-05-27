People freed from trapped elevator in Maitland shopping centre

Two people had to be rescued from a lift that became stuck in Maitland on May 26.
Emergency services were called to the Maitland Riverside Plaza about 2.15pm after reports that two people were stuck in the elevator at the car park level.
Fire and Rescue crews from Maitland and Lambton responded and worked with a lift technician to free the people.
They were released from the lift within half an hour of Fire and Rescue receiving the call.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said there were no reported injuries.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
