Newcastle Olympic and Valentine prepare for Australia Cup rematch

Valentine will be fresh but Newcastle Olympic high on confidence when they clash on Tuesday night to decide the last spot in the Northern NSW final eight of the Australia Cup.
Olympic host Phoenix at Darling Street Oval (7pm) in the last match of round five. The winner faces Northern Rivers club Alstonville on June 10.
The NPL sides met last Wednesday night in a catch-up game at Hunter Sports Centre and played out a goalless draw on a difficult pitch. Valentine's match against NPL leaders Charlestown on Saturday was then washed out, but Olympic got on that day and defeated bottom team Lake Macquarie 5-2.
Olympic coach Joel Griffiths was disappointed with the disparity in preparations for the cup game but was pleased his plan to rest players against Lakes worked out.
Jared Muller scored twice in the first half as Olympic led 3-0. Griffiths then took off Muller, Lachlan Griffiths and Jye Rodway at halftime, and No.1 keeper Adam Pearce and Tom O'Connor on the hour. Jackson Lane, who scored, keeper Isaac Quinn and former Eagles striker Archie Finn came on for their first-grade debuts for the club.
Skipper Marcus Duncan and Dylan Burston were unused substitutes, while Blake Green and Steven Theacos were rested.
"It probably helped to play a team like Lakes because I probably wouldn't have done that otherwise," Griffiths said. "So our preparation isn't too bad, and a few of the strikers got goals. Marcus, Dylan, Blake and Steven, who's been amazing, will come back in."
Griffiths had no injury concerns out of the win, which ensured Olympic stayed inside the top five, just four points off top spot on 24.
"We'll go into the game tomorrow with some confidence," he said. "We haven't lost in seven games [in all competitions], which is probably a good achievement. I don't think we've done that since I've been here, and our consistency has gotten better."
Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes wanted better composure from his side after mixed results in recent weeks have left them eighth on 15 points.
"It's important for us because we want to have a good cup run," Hughes said.
"It's always a bit tricky when you play the same team two games in a row, but cup football is completely different to a league match as well. It's about how we hold ourselves and keep our heads in certain moments."
"If the game is going in certain directions, we've got to be able to feel it and control it properly."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
