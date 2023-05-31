Brothers George and Matthew Mirosevich are six weeks away from opening a sister venture to their catering business, The Bare Chested Chef.
It's called Bare Chefs and it will be located at 18 Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle, at the former Raw Energy cafe.
"Bare Chefs is a boujie take on 'grab and go'," George Mirosevich explains.
"All food will be prepared, chilled and packaged with clear reheat instructions and 'chef's tips'.
"The menu will consist of meals like fruit cups, bircher muesli, wraps and sandwiches, and our focus will be on our specialty bowls.
"My favourites so far are the seared eye fillet with garlic rosemary roasted potatoes and salsa verde, and the garlic prawns with stir-fried Chinese broccoli, crispy shallots and spiced ginger butter."
A selection of sweets will be made in-house daily.
"We will not have a coffee machine, instead we will be serving a range of house-made cold brew coffee," he says.
"Milks and sweeteners will be available for you to turn your cold brew coffee into your own flavoured iced latte."
The Bare Chefs concept is based on three core values: quality, consistency and convenience.
"We can all relate to waiting for a hot coffee for 15 minutes or a meal in a restaurant for nearly half an hour," Mirosevich says.
"With that being said, all of the hard work at Bare Chefs is done behind the scenes and as a customer you can guarantee to never have to wait around.
"Regardless of the time you come into our shop, your experience will always be of the highest standard and in line with our core values.
"With reheat instructions on every meal you will always have a fresh, restaurant quality meal at your fingertips.
"We believe there shouldn't be a trade-off between eating well and eating fast, that's why we created Bare Chefs ... Bare, but not boring."
For customers who don't want to eat on the go there is a small outdoor dining space on-site.
"We will also have a designated bench space with microwaves, sauces and house-made condiments to elevate your meal," Mirosevich says.
"As a chef, I have always worked in restaurants that are not necessarily a need but a want. I view Bare Chefs as a service and a necessity to every day well-being.
"We believe in connecting people to a source of nutrition to empower potential."
The Mirosevich brothers launched the fine-dining catering experience in Newcastle earlier this year, having already found success with the concept on Sydney's Northern Beaches.
The two chefs come to your home, business or event, prepare and serve lunch or dinner for you and your guests, and clean up afterwards.
Matthew and George grew up in Port Stephens and are both recipients of the esteemed Brett Graham culinary scholarship. Matthew has worked at Quay and Bacco Osteria, and George at restaurants including Muse, Restaurant Mason, Bistro Guillaume and Signal Box, which he co-owns.
"A big part of our offering at The Bare Chested Chef is the experience, not just cooking behind the scenes," George told the Newcastle Herald in January.
"It's about interacting with the customers and getting them involved, not just heads down in the kitchen."
He credits working alongside chef Brett Graham at The Ledbury in London with instilling in him core values about cooking for others: "Brett was all about relatable food, and doing food better than anyone else."
