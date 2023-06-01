Elder stable look to keep building success at Newcastle

Brad Elder believes Run Viv Run and Van Gogh are his best chances on a busy night for the family's Louth Park stable at Newcastle Paceway on Friday.
The young trainer-driver and his father, Darren, have grown their team to 40 pacers in recent months and Brad is aiming to eventually have 60 in work.
The combination, which had success with Ashleys Blue Chip at Tamworth on Thursday, have 10 runners across the eight-race card at Newcastle.
Brad was looking to Run Viv Run, which has placed in four of his past five starts, to lead the way for his team in the second, an up to 48 ratings race, after it drew gate one. He will drive Run Viv Run in the race, which also features stablemates Masake and Bettor Keep Rocking.
Former Tasmanian reinsman Mitch Ford will drive Masake and two other Darren Elder-trained horses - Yarraman Markle (race six) and My Ultimate Major (one) - on the night. The 19-year-old has recently moved to Sydney to work for Jason Grimson and will drive for the first time at Newcastle.
"He drove a heap for Summit Bloodstock and Aaron Bain down in Tassie, so I'm pretty happy to put him on," Brad said.
"They are not hopeless, the ones he is on. Masake is down a long way in grade, so it's got to be some hope."
Brad also believed Van Gogh would bounce back in the seventh, another up to 48 race. He has finished last in three of his past four starts but has won two recent trials.
The Elders also have Outlook (race one), Baker Creek (four), Happy As and Golden Lace (six) racing on the night.
Baker Creek has a start in gate one helping her cause.
"I think she's run second or third in her last eight runs so she's pretty consistent and won't be far away." Brad said.
"And she hasn't drawn well often, so that should bring her into that."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
