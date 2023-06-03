TANNER Butler has quickly taken to warmer conditions in Australia, but the Northstars import remains focused on achieving his ultimate goal - an ice hockey championship.
Born and bred in Canada, and having previously played at home, in the US and Sweden, Butler says trips to Newcastle's beaches in winter months are simply a bonus while chasing what's proven to be elusive silverware.
"When I first came to Newcastle I heard they lost in the finals last year and personally I haven't really won a championship ever since I played junior hockey or at the pro level," Butler told the Newcastle Herald.
"I would love to help the team and contribute as much as I can to get my first championship and obviously get Newcastle their seventh. It would be fun to win one here."
Butler, formally of Red Deer College, has links with returning Northstars player Zane Jones and fellow Canadian import Josh Adkins from time together at the Evansville Thunderbolts.
The 29-year-old has already made an impact in the Australian Ice Hockey League, recording five points from his first couple of appearances which featured two goals against conference-leaders Brisbane last weekend.
Melker Molund, signed from Swedish side Hasselby Kalvesta, posted one assist on debut against the Lightning at home on Sunday.
Coming off four straight wins the Northstars welcome Adelaide to Hunter Ice Skating Stadium this Sunday (4pm) before hosting a double header the following weekend - Melbourne Mustangs on June 10 and Perth Thunder on June 11.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.