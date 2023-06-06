Temporary access to open on popular pathway after landslip in 2021

A popular coastal pathway is set to be temporarily re-connected this month after closing more than two years ago due to a landslip.
City of Newcastle closed a 115m section of footpath on Memorial Drive, The Hill, near Fenton Avenue, after intense rainfall in March 2021 caused a landslip on the adjacent embankment.
Pedestrian access has remained closed on the section ever since.
The council said addressing the stabilisation of the embankment had been "a complex process, with additional challenges resulting from periods of significant rainfall and its proximity to recently repaired stormwater drainage".
"Extensive geotechnical investigations are continuing on site to understand the scope of the work required, with the design for the embankment slope stabilisation anticipated to be finalised by the end of June," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
Construction work on the impacted section of the embankment is due to begin towards the end of this year.
The council said in the meantime, temporary barriers would be installed to allow pedestrian access around the closed section of footpath. The work is expected to be completed in June.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.