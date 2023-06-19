Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Council planning staff slam latest development for 505 Minmi Road, Fletcher

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No deal: Developer refuses to give up land parcel
No deal: Developer refuses to give up land parcel

The owner of one of the Lower Hunter's most contentious parcels of land - 505 Minmi Road, Fletcher - has again ruled out selling it to the state government for use as a national park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.