Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic play New Lambton, Broadmeadow meet Maitland in NPLW NNSW rescheduled matches

By Renee Valentine
Updated June 9 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Versatile Newcastle Olympic player Alesha Clifford, pictured in action last season, has an important role to play against New Lambton on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Versatile Newcastle Olympic player Alesha Clifford, pictured in action last season, has an important role to play against New Lambton on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic know there is plenty at stake when they meet top-four hopefuls New Lambton at Alder Park in NPLW Northern NSW on Sunday, and coach Neil Owens expects his senior players to step up accordingly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.