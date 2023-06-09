Edgeworth search for lift from Australia Cup test against Jaffas

Edgeworth are looking to kickstart their NPL campaign when they face a depleted Lambton Jaffas in the Australia Cup on Saturday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
The 6.30pm Eagles-Jaffas match is the highlight of the sixth round of Northern NSW preliminaries in the cup on Saturday as the NPL rests on the long weekend. The only NPL action is a catch-up game between Charlestown and Valentine at Hunter Sports Centre on Saturday (2pm).
The focus, though, is on the region's last eight in the cup, from which the winners meet a week and a half later to decide the two NNSW spots in the round of 32 national draw.
Broadmeadow host Northern Rivers side Bangalow at Magic Park (3pm), while Maitland welcome second-division Belmont Swansea at Cooks Square Park (6.30pm). Olympic are making the six-hour drive to play Northern Rivers club Alstonville (2.30pm).
The only all-NPL clash is between Edgeworth and Jaffas, who meet again in the league on June 17. The Eagles sit alongside Maitland, Jaffas and Olympic on 24 points in the NPL after 14 rounds. With Weston and Charlestown top on 28 points and Broadmeadow on 27, it sets up a frantic finish to the premiership race and battle for the top-five finals places.
Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness saw the cup game as a chance to get his side's season back on track after two losses and two draws in their past four NPL matches.
"It's a good opportunity for us to play this weekend," McGuinness said. "I'd hate for us to sit out another week.
"We've had a couple of bad showings in the last two weeks, and we're a better side than that. They know it and I know it.
"We've had a couple of disruptions, like everyone does, with sickness and injuries, but we've got enough quality and depth there to do something.
"I think it's a good opportunity to get back on track, win a game and look forward to the following week. I think it's going to be a red-hot finish to the competition, and whoever can get on another run is going to win it."
The Eagles have only Andrew Pawiak (hip) out, while No.1 keeper Nate Cavaliere (neck) remains in doubt.
The Jaffas have Kaleb Cox, Michael Finlayson and Sakeel Balfour Brown cup-tied, Ben Hay, Charlie Kelly and Jagger Wholert away, and Finn Todhunter out (foot) injured.
"The biggest problem for us this year has been getting some continuity in our team," coach David Tanchevski said. "We probably put out our strongest team all year last week against New Lambton [in a 5-0 win], and now we'll probably go to our weakest with seven out."
He said Cody Nancarrow will likely start against his former club, while Myles Gaffney and Michael Kantarovski come onto the bench.
Meanwhile, Broadmeadow have lost defender Jake Harris for the season with a finger injury.
Maitland will rest James Thompson against Belswans, while Rhys Cooper and Ty Paulson are away.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.