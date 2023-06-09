Newcastle Herald
Edgeworth search for lift from Australia Cup test against Jaffas


By Craig Kerry
June 9 2023 - 7:30pm
Edgeworth's Jacob Pepper in action this season against Charlestown in the NPL. Picture by Marina Neil
Edgeworth are looking to kickstart their NPL campaign when they face a depleted Lambton Jaffas in the Australia Cup on Saturday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval.

