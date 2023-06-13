Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Greta bus driver Brett Button gets bail in Cessnock Local Court.

Nick Bielby
By Nick Bielby
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brett Button, the driver involved in a bus crash that killed 10 passengers and injured 25 others at Greta on the weekend has been granted bail, with the magistrate acknowledging he "suffers along with the rest of the community".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Bielby

Nick Bielby

Journalist

Nick Bielby is a crime reporter who has been with the Newcastle Herald since 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.