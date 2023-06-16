A hospitality "dream team" opened the doors to Alfie's on Regent Street at New Lambton last week.
Ronnie Stricke, Rafael Tonon, Luciano Cruz, Mitchell Steel and Greg Mathew have been working together "directly and indirectly" over the past five years and the Italian wine bar and restaurant is their latest venture. They hope it will become a neighbourhood "hub" for families, friends, work colleagues, business meetings ... anyone, really, and for any occasion.
The co-owners jointly answered some questions put to them by Weekender.
Why choose New Lambton?
"Ronnie is a local and has always had his eye on the space. The idea behind Alfie's is a neighbourhood wine bar; a place close to home, where you can walk down and have a glass of wine and a meal. A place for locals to meet friends or go on a date and enjoy good food and wine without having to take an Uber or worry who is driving. If you are not from the area, there is plenty of street parking available, making for an easy night out."
What make Alfie's unique?
"It is all about good food and good wine. It's a neighbourhood Italian restaurant and wine bar with a focus on a great variety of wines - both Australian and international - and an Italian-inspired menu designed to share with family and friends. Our point of difference is that it's outside of the CBD which creates a relaxed atmosphere and an easy-to-access night out."
Who is in charge of the menu?
"Our executive chef Rafael Tonon, who has previously worked at Henrys Cronulla, Goldfish Hunter Valley, Meet Restaurant and Greenroof Hotel, to mention a few. Raf's philosophy is simple. It's the style of food he grew up eating in Sao Paulo, a Brazilian city heavily influenced by Italian culture. It's all about good seasonal ingredients, with the produce being locally sourced as much as possible, carefully prepared and cooked with the passion he has for food. The offering varies from antipasto and small plates through to fresh pasta locally made, larger meals such as the 800-gram rib sirloin, and delicious Italian desserts."
What is on the wine list and why?
"The Alfie's wine list is from all over the world, with 70 per cent of the wines not found in any other restaurant or bottle shop. With 180 wines currently on the list, it invites you to try something new. For example, the wines by the glass offering rotates every two weeks, giving our customers the opportunity to try something new every time they dine with us. We have some really nice back vintage offerings as well, some supplied by local wine makers from their private cellars, including a 2003 Lakes Folly Cabernet."
What look and feel were you going for with the decor and fit-out?
"We wanted to create a space that felt sophisticated but casual, relaxed and classic, which encapsulates the venue as whole. As a small venue, space is at a premium so we wanted to make it as functional as possible and have included ample dining space, bar dining, an open antipasto area and a feature wine wall which doubles as storage and a decor highlight. We teamed up with local interior studio House of Lita to assist with the fit-out updates and Tamboon Leather Co for bespoke branded leather menus.
What has feedback been like to date?
"It's been overwhelmingly positive so far which is really nice. The local community have been extremely supportive. As a new dining concept for New Lambton - which we felt pretty confident about - we are so pleased it has been as well received as it has. The venue's decor and the wine list will continue to evolve, and we will make sure the food offering is always seasonal, and that there is always something new on the menu to keep the regulars interested."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.