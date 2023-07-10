Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Indoor pool proposed at Lambton in Bluefit pools tender

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 11 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A proposal for a $10 million, 25-metre indoor pool at Lambton is included in the chosen tender for operation of Newcastle's five public swimming pools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.