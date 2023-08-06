Newcastle Herald
Lambton Jaffas eye NPL premiership after comeback win over Cooks Hill

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 6 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 12:30pm
Kale Bradbery scoring the opening goal for Lambton Jaffas on Saturday against Cooks Hill at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Kale Bradbery scoring the opening goal for Lambton Jaffas on Saturday against Cooks Hill at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field. Picture Sproule Sports Focus

An understrength Lambton Jaffas came back from a goal down to beat Cooks Hill 3-2 and potentially put themselves in the box seat for the NPL men's premiership next weekend.

