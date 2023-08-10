LAWYERS for a man charged with manslaughter over the death of Tony Williams at Kurri Kurri in 2021 have sent a no bill application to the DPP, arguing there should be no further proceedings in the matter.
Robert Raymond Dennehy, 50, is listed to face a two-week trial in Newcastle District Court in October on a number of serious domestic violence offences, including manslaughter and assaulting causing death.
The matter was listed on Thursday to check on the preparation of the trial, but instead the prosecution asked for a two week adjournment to consider an application from Public Defender Lizzie McLaughlin that there be no further proceedings in Mr Dennehy's matter.
The Newcastle Herald revealed in September last year that Mr Dennehy's charges were being upgraded after an alleged assault on Tony Williams at a unit in Hughes Close at Kurri Kurri about 7pm on October 6, 2021.
Mr Dennehy was initially charged with reckless wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (both domestic violence related), but after Williams' death an autopsy was conducted and the DPP upgraded the charges to include manslaughter and the one-punch law of assault causing death.
Mr Dennehy was refused bail after his arrest in October, 2021, but was granted bail a year later in Newcastle District Court after being arraigned and pleading not guilty to all four charges.
IN THE NEWS:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.