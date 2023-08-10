Newcastle Herald
Robert Raymond Dennehy trial: Lawyers want Kurri Kurri manslaughter charge thrown out

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Newcastle courthouse.

LAWYERS for a man charged with manslaughter over the death of Tony Williams at Kurri Kurri in 2021 have sent a no bill application to the DPP, arguing there should be no further proceedings in the matter.

