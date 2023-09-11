Newcastle Herald
A coalition of health groups urge government not to extend Eraring's life

By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:16am
A coalition of 10 health groups representing 20,000 professionals have called on the State Government to ensure Eraring Power Station closes in mid-2025 in order to minimise community health impacts.

