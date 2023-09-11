A coalition of 10 health groups representing 20,000 professionals have called on the State Government to ensure Eraring Power Station closes in mid-2025 in order to minimise community health impacts.
The groups have warned that extending the coal-fired plant's life would endanger the health of NSW residents.
They're urging more investment in renewable energy instead.
The government announced last week that it would enter into discussions with Origin Energy regarding the possibility of extending the plant's life beyond 2025.
It follows a recommendation from the government-commissioned health checkup of the state's clean energy transition. The checkup found that the 2880 megawatt generator may need to stay open in order to ensure grid stability during the transition.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, Doctors for the Environment Australia, Healthy Futures, the Climate and Health Alliance, the Australasian Epidemiological Association are among the groups that have written to the government.
"As with all coal power stations, Eraring emits toxic pollutants that can cause cardiovascular disease, asthma exacerbations, lung cancers, diabetes mellitus, intrauterine growth restriction, preterm birth, and a range of other illnesses," the letter says.
"Greenhouse gas emissions from Eraring and other coal power stations are a major driver of climate change which threatens Australians' health by increasing the risk of potentially deadly heatwaves, bushfires and storms... To limit these health impacts New South Wales must replace fossil fuel-based energy with renewable energy as fast as possible."
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (NSW & ACT ) chairwoman Charlotte Hespe said the college supported the call to the Minns Government to address greenhouse gas emissions from Eraring and other coal power stations.
"Greenhouse gases are a major driver of climate change, which threatens every Australian's health by increasing the risk of potentially deadly heatwaves, bushfires and storms, affecting food and water supplies and increasing the spread of infectious diseases," she said.
Australasian Epidemiological Association president Brigid Lynch said epidemiologists have been reporting the health consequences of exposure to pollutants from coal fired power stations for decades.
"Epidemiological modelling now foresees a growing burden of poor health and premature mortality directly linked to climate change," she said.
Public Health Association of Australia (NSW Branch) president Kate McBride said the government could not justify keeping the power station open at the expense of taxpayers. The group has called for the acceleration of the clean energy rollout.
"Urgent action is needed by the NSW Government, or the health consequences of climate change will worsen," she said.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.