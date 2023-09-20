AN impressive lineup of DJs are headed to Speers Point Park next month for the MonoDuo festival, headlined by UK-based Jossy Mitsu, and DJ PGZ.
Lake Macquarie Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP) mima curator Pippa Budge said the outdoor event would feature a diverse mix of electronic dance music, from disco to breaks and house.
"There will be music, art installations, food, drinks and a stage packed to the brim with Australia's best in the electronic scene," she said.
"We'll also have large-scale installation lighting, video art, experimental installations and interactive experiences to bring this year's MonoDuo to life."
It's the second time the event has been held in Lake Macquarie, with Barney in the Tunnel, Claire O'Brien, Kate Miller, Reenie and Who is Arcadia among the confirmed acts for October 7.
Born and raised in Birmingham, Jossy Mitsu has a residency on the legendary Rinse GM and is known for her club sets of house, techno, rave and jungle genres.
DJ PGZ is a Gunai/Kurnai and Yorta Yorta artist, DJ and producer who has made a name for himself on Triple R's Good Static.
Ms Budge said this year's instalment would build on the success of the last event, and while it was all-ages, kids under 16 would need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This year it will be held on the western side of the MAP mima stage in an effort to reduce the noise impact on Speers Point and Boolaroo residents.
A noise management plan has been drafted for the event and sound levels will be monitored throughout the afternoon and evening.
An over-18s bar will operate onsite, with wristbands issued at the event entrance.
MonoDuo 2023 runs from 2pm-9pm on October 7. For bookings, go to arts.lakemac.com.au.
