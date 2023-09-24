Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Frisky Felon, Hurricane's Fury into Million Dollar Chase series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Million Dollar Chase semi-final spots for local duo after Black Top
Million Dollar Chase semi-final spots for local duo after Black Top

HUNTER greyhounds Frisky Felon and Hurricane's Fury have progressed to Million Dollar Chase semi-finals following results in Newcastle's group 2 Black Top final (515 metres).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.