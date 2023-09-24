Million Dollar Chase semi-final spots for local duo after Black Top

HUNTER greyhounds Frisky Felon and Hurricane's Fury have progressed to Million Dollar Chase semi-finals following results in Newcastle's group 2 Black Top final (515 metres).
Frisky Felon, trained at Brandy Hill by Mark Davidson, and Hurricane's Fury, prepared by Dungog's Joe McFadyen, finished third and fourth respectively in the $54,600 feature at The Gardens on Friday night.
The top three placings were automatic qualifiers to Wentworth Park on October 6 but because Black Top runner-up Umberto won the Dapto Megastar earlier this month, an extra position became available.
Nangar Lucy claimed the 2023 prize with successful trainer Dennis Barnes now holding "high hopes" for the Million Dollar Chase series.
"I take the races as they come but I'll head off into the Million Dollar Chase with high hopes now. But as we know, racing can also bring you down pretty quick," Barnes told Greyhounds NSW media.
Only 0.02 seconds separated the podium - Nangar Lucy (29.71s), Umberto (29.72s) and Frisky Felon (29.73s). Hurricane's Fury went around in 29.77s.
Davidson's other Black Top runner Fay Boy's Dream came sixth. Medowie trainer Martin Bowe had Big Boy Wilson finish seventh.
In earlier showdowns at The Gardens on Friday night, Joseph Scerri's Ritza Piper won the Stayers Cup (715m) and Caitlyn Brewer's emergency runner Oscar Boaz took out The Macca (515m), named in honour of late racecaller John McDermott.
IN THE NEWS
